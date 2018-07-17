| by Nicholas Del Prete |

Today's Photo of the Day features an aerial view of Ontario Place, captured by architectural rendering studio Norm Li during a recent flyover of the city. Captured at sunrise, this view colourfully showcases Ontario Place and Toronto's Exhibition Grounds from up above, with the City's dense urban core in the background.

Helicopter view facing east over Ontario Place, Image via Forum contributor Norm Li

