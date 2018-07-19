| by Nicholas Del Prete |

Today's Photo of the Day features a view of the new mural on the east side of the Parkside Student Residences at Toronto’s Jarvis and Carlton intersection. Captured by Forum contributor skycandy, this view shows a close-up of the vibrant 23-storey mural by Spanish street artist Okuda San Miguel. This detailed view demonstrates how the colourful mural is already illuminating and adding character to the surrounding environment.

Looking up close to the equilibrium mural, image by Forum contributor skycandy

Want to see your work featured as Photo of the Day? Head over to the City Photos & Videos section of the Forum, or submit your images to our Instagram or UrbanToronto Flickr Pool for your chance to be featured on our Front Page.