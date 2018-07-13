| by Louis-Thomas Kelly |

Today’s Photo of the Day features a drone view of Toronto captured by Forum contributor skycandy. This view looks over Bridgepoint Hospital, the Don River, and Riverdale Park, with the city’s dense urban core in the background.

Drone shot facing west towards the downtown core, image via Forum contributor skycandy

