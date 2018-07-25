| by Louis-Thomas Kelly |

Today’s Photo of the Day comes to us via Forum contributor ponyboy. This image faces east to the South Core Financial Centre and Toronto Delta Hotel, with the CN Tower’s reflection shining off of the Delta Hotel's curtainwall exterior.

Image of South Core Financial Centre and the Delta Hotel, image via Forum contributor ponyboy

