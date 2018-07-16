| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features a view of a new condo development under construction at the Mississauga intersection of Eglinton Avenue and Erin Mills Parkway. Submitted by Forum contributor Jasonzed, this shot shows the sculptural architecture of the latest phase in the Daniels Erin Mills community, the 19-storey, Kirkor Architects-designed Arc at Erin Mills.

Arc at Erin Mills, image by Forum contributor Jasonzed

