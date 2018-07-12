| by Louis-Thomas Kelly |

Today’s Photo of the Day comes to us from Forum contributor Jasonzed, showing a distant view of the Toronto skyline. Captured from near Smithville, Ontario, this view shows the city skyline rising above the horizon of Lake Ontario, partially obscured by the curvature of Earth.

Toronto skyline, shot from the Niagara Peninsula, image via Forum contributor Jasonzed

Want to see your work featured as Photo of the Day? Head over to the City Photos & Videos section of the Forum, or submit your images to our Instagram or UrbanToronto Flickr Pool for your chance to be featured on our Front Page.