| by Jack Landau |

Another high-rise development is getting closer to construction in Midtown Toronto's bustling Yonge and Eglinton area. Plaza Midtown is shaping up to be the next condominium development in the neighbourhood to make the shift from marketing to construction, as the Quadrangle-designed two-tower development is down to its last few unclaimed units.

Facing south across the Plaza Midtown site, image courtesy of Plaza

The project from developer Plaza is a Tower-in-the-Park infill project with new 27 and 34-storey towers that will bring almost 550 new homes to the Yonge and Eglinton neighbourhood. 10 units with five different layouts remain available at the time of publishing, ranging in size from 582 ft2 to 908 ft2, and with prices ranging from $582,000 to $850,000. Unit numbers indicate that all the unspoken for units are located on floor 21 or higher in the two buildings.

Four of the remaining ten are one-bedroom+den layouts, all 582 ft2 in area, with two located in the 25 Holly Street building and two in the 50 Dunfield Avenue building. These suites range in price from $582,000 up to $593,000, with the units' price indicating how high up they are (and therefore, how good the view is). While identical to its $582,000 counterparts in layout, the $593,000 suite offers views from the 32nd floor.

582ft one-bedroom+den unit at Plaza Midtown, image courtesy of Plaza

In addition to the four one-bedroom+den units mentioned above, two "SOHO" one-bedroom+den layouts remain in the 25 Holly Street tower, 621 ft2 n area and priced at $663,000 and $664,000.

621ft one-bedroom+den SOHO unit at Plaza Midtown, image courtesy of Plaza

Stepping up in size, a single two-bedroom layout remains on the 26th floor of the 25 Holly Street tower, 706 ft2 n area and priced at $744,000.

706ft two-bedroom unit at Plaza Midtown, image courtesy of Plaza

The largest remaining suites are the trio of three-bedroom units available in the 50 Dunfield Avenue tower. Two of the three layouts are identical, with 825 ft2 of space. The $839,000 unit is located on the 23rd floor, while the $844,000 unit is located on the 28th floor. The largest remaining suite is located on the tower's 34th and final floor, a 908 ft2 penthouse unit, priced at $850,000.

908ft2 three-bedroom unit at Plaza Midtown, image courtesy of Plaza

