The 2013 closure of a No Frills supermarket on Sherbourne Street left an activity void on the west edge of Toronto's St. James Town neighbourhood. Built into the base of a rental apartment complex, the supermarket was demolished to make way for a 43-storey, IBI Group-designed infill rental tower. 561 Sherbourne Street from Medallion is now complete and being occupied by the area's newest residents. The redevelopment included a full reimagining of the complex's main frontage along Sherbourne, incorporating new and improved retail spaces that have begun to open their doors.

Rebuilt Sherbourne Street frontage at 561 Sherbourne

Filling the void left by the former No Frills location, the new podium includes a recently opened FreshCo supermarket. Other retailers had their signage installed as of the start of July, and the block has begun to re-animate after years of construction.

Rebuilt Sherbourne Street frontage at 561 Sherbourne

On the east side of the block, the complex's Bleecker Street frontage has also undergone a complete rebuild. The once lifeless frontage, previously occupied by raised and unused grassy areas, concrete planters, and fencing, is being replaced with townhomes. Lining the bulk of the Bleecker Street frontage, the townhomes also wrap around onto the Earl Street frontage to the south.

New townhomes taking shape

Work on the townhomes is well underway, the photo offering a glimpse at the exterior finishes, while those on Earl Street, pictured below, are not as far along. Closely matching the new finish on Sherbourne Street, the townhomes feature a mix of light and dark brick framing dark-tinted windows.

New townhomes taking shape

