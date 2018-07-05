| by Jack Landau |

We are now approaching the seven-year mark since construction began on the Crosstown LRT, a 19-kilometre transit route cutting through the heart of Midtown Toronto along Eglinton Avenue. While much of the ongoing work being carried out for the line’s 10-kilometre underground portion between Keele Street and Laird Drive is happening out of view from passersby, plenty of above-grade construction is evident at the stations along with route, an nowhere more so than at its western terminus of Mount Dennis Station and the accompanying Maintenance and Storage Facility, taking shape on the former Kodak Lands at Black Creek Drive and Eglinton.

Facing west towards Mount Dennis Station, image by UT Forum contributor drum118

Above and below, the main station building can be seen taking shape alongside Eglinton Avenue West, fitted in where a retaining wall once separated the different grades of Eglinton and the Kodak Lands to the north. The closer look below shows that the single-storey east section is nearing structural completion as glazing is added, while forming continues for the multi-storey section to the west.

Facing west to Mount Dennis Station, image by Forum contributor drum118

The staton area will be connected to Black Creek Drive via a replacement bridge being built to carry Photography Drive over Eglinton again. Demolition of the earlier bridge, which had closed in 2002, took place in 2016.

Photography Drive bridge, image by Forum contributor drum118

Below, east of Black Creek Drive, concrete supports are now apparent for the elevated guideway that will connect the underground section of the Crosstown with the station and the maintenance and storage facility (EMSF). The guideway will emerge from underground via a portal on the north side of Eglinton, east of Black Creek, running parallel to Eglinton before arriving at the terminal station.

Supports for elevated guideway, image by Forum contributor drum118

At the interior of the site, the EMSF appears to be structurally complete and enclosed by cladding. A network of service and storage tracks and catenary poles are apparent throughout. This will be home to the Crosstown LRT's Bombardier Flexity Freedom LRVs in a coupe of years.

EMSF and service tracks, image by Forum contributor drum118

Another bridge has been built at the interior of the site, allowing access to the EMSF for employees from a road connected to Industry Street along the north edge of the site.

Bridge over service tracks, image by Forum contributor drum118

A brief video released by Metrolinx a couple of weeks ago highlights a few of the line’s stations with aerial views. The video features a comprehensive view of ongoing work for the Mount Dennis facility, starting at the 0:26 mark.

