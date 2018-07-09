| by Jack Landau |

Just across Marlee Avenue from the site of a recent redevelopment proposal at 819 Glencairn Avenue, a new proposal at 831 Glencairn Avenue is also seeking rezoning from the City of Toronto for an 11-storey building within walking distance of Glencairn subway station.

Site of 831 Glencairn, image via submission to City of Toronto

Tabled by Chestnut Hill Developments, the Kirkor Architects-designed primarily residential proposal would rise 33 metres, or 108 feet. Renderings and elevation diagrams depict a U-shaped mid-rise with its taller face along the site’s Marlee frontage, and a pair of terraced arms on Glencairn and Hillmount avenues transitioning the massing down to meet the low-density built form to the west. The prominent eastern elevation is visually broken up into a series of volumes with a range of cladding types.

Looking southwest to 831 Glencairn, image via submission to City of Toronto

A gross floor area of 17,141 m2 is proposed, consisting primarily (98%) of residential space. A total of 224 condominium units are proposed in a mix of 167 one-bedroom units, 45 two-bedroom units, and 12 three-bedroom units. In addition, the development would house 5 freehold units, 4 rental replacement units, and 342 m2 of ground-floor retail space.

Facing southeast, 831 Glencairn, image via submission to City of Toronto

Residents would have access to a selection of amenities, including outdoor terraces on levels 10 and 11, as well as indoor amenities on the ground and 11th floors. These spaces add up to 448 square metres of indoor amenity space and 448 square metres of outdoor amenity space.

Aerial view facing southeast, 831 Glencairn, image via submission to City of Toronto

The site would be served by 190 parking spaces, with 168 dedicated to long-term residential use and the remaining 22 for visitors. 185 of these spaces are to be housed in a two-level underground garage, with the remaining five to be located at grade. Bicycle parking would also be provided, with 179 spaces in the underground levels and 51 at grade.

Aerial view facing southwest, 831 Glencairn, image via submission to City of Toronto

