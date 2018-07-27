| by Jack Landau |

Menkes Developments’ Waterfront Innovation Centre is one step closer to the start of construction in Toronto’s East Bayfront following an announcement that the new commercial development has signed on an anchor tenant. Global eCommerce, advertising, online media, public relations, communications, and branding conglomerate WPP is now confirmed to be the primary tenant in the Sweeny &Co Architects-designed commercial development.

Waterfront Innovation Centre, image via Waterfront Toronto

WPP will take up approximately 260,000 square feet of the approximately 400,000 square foot building, enabling the company to consolidate 19 existing Downtown Toronto locations under one roof. "The Toronto co-location allows proximity for all the Group's people in a building that will be state of the art in terms of technology infrastructure," reads a statement issued by Mark Read, Chief Operating Officer of WPP. "It will make it easier for our people to work together and give clients what they want: agile, integrated solutions, world-class creativity and technology and great work."

The Waterfront Innovation Centre's vision included a plan to attract a lead tenant "that exemplified innovation and could take advantage of a building that will house the next evolution in workplace design". Fitting the bill, WPP will be the prime beneficiary of one of the world's top ten, ultra-high-speed broadband community networks, as well as open-concept layouts that have been designed to foster collaboration.

"The workplace has really evolved to become a place that inspires and connects employees. With this in mind, companies like WPP are rethinking their workplace strategies to evolve and optimize efficiency, collaboration and creativity," reads a statement from Peter Menkes, President, Commercial/Industrial at Menkes. "We're confident that this complex will offer a cutting-edge, collaborative work environment for WPP to meet the company's growing, ever-changing needs, while supporting them with state-of-the-art technology infrastructure."

Nexus at the Waterfront Innovation Centre, image via Waterfront Toronto

With a lead tenant secured, construction of the Waterfront Innovation Centre is due to begin within weeks. In the meantime, Menkes continues to look for tenants for the approximately 140,000 remaining square feet of office space and over 30,000 square feet of retail space, some of which will front Sugar Beach.

Feature staircase and beach-fronting retail at the Waterfront Innovation Centre, image via Waterfront Toronto

Additional information and images can be found in our database file for the project, linked below. Want to get involved in the discussion? Check out the associated Forum thread, or leave a comment in the field provided at the bottom of this page.