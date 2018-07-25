| by Jack Landau |

We are learning details about the next step in Mattamy's residential community in Toronto's Downsview Park. The developer is gearing up marketing for a new mid-rise residential complex, as a new planning submission to the City of Toronto aims to iron out all the fine details of the proposal, the first phase of which is known as Saturday in Downsview Park.

Saturday in Downsview Park, image courtesy of Mattamy

The development will bring three new Graziani + Corazza Architects-designed buildings to the southwest edge of the vast park, with frontages along Keele Street to the west, Downsview Park Boulevard to the north, and George Butchart Drive to the east. The first phase would bring a 10-storey mid-rise to the Keele Street frontage, and a four-storey affordable housing rental apartment building to the George Butchart Drive frontage. A future eight-storey condominium building will be marketed as a second phase.

Looking southeast to Saturday in Downsview Park and future second phase, image via submission to City of Toronto

Rising just shy of 40 metres, the first phase's 10-storey condominium will contain 237 units, in a mix of 23 one-bedroom, 79 one-bedroom+den, 118 two-bedroom, 4 two-bedroom+den, and 13 three-bedroom units. Residents will have access to a total of 2,116 m2 of amenities, to include 381 and 395 m2 indoor amenity spaces, as well as 1,340 m2 of outdoor amenity space located at grade around the building.

Looking southwest to Saturday in Downsview Park, image via submission to City of Toronto

To the east, the first phase will also help create much-needed affordable housing, introducing 53 affordable rentals, in a mix of five studios, 12 one-bedroom, 28 one-bedroom+den, and 8 two-bedroom units. This building would rise four storeys to a height of just over 14 metres.

North-facing aerial view showing three buildings across two phases, image via submission to City of Toronto

