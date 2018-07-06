| by Jack Landau |

A submission to the City of Toronto is seeking rezoning and an Official Plan Amendment to permit a high-rise redevelopment of the heritage Capitol Theatre block on Yonge Street at Castlefield, a few blocks north of Eglinton. Developer Madison Group is proposing a 21-storey, Turner Fleischer Architects-designed condominium tower at 2500 Yonge that incorporates the retained Yonge Street facade of the theatre and adjacent storefronts, with heritage work overseen by specialists GBCA Architects.

Site of 2500 Yonge, image via submission to City of Toronto

The proposal would replace three-storey buildings and a surface parking lot on an assembly of seven properties with frontages on Yonge Street, Duplex Avenue, and Castlefield Avenue. Renderings of the proposal show a highly articulated tower and podium design that places the bulk of the density at the site's southeast corner, reaching a height of 79.1 metres. To the west and north, the proposal takes on a mid-rise massing, making use of a series of stepped terraces to transition the massing down to the low-rise scale of Duplex Avenue at the site's west end.

Looking northwest to 2500 Yonge, image via submission to City of Toronto

A significant portion (78%) of the 40,311 m2 building would be dedicated to residential space, while the remaining space would house retail fronting Yonge Street and a new 759 m2 multipurpose cultural space along the Castlefield Avenue frontage. The site would also include a new 602 m2 public park—designed by landscape architects The MBTW Group—proposed at the northwest corner of the site along Duplex Avenue.

Looking northeast to 2500 Yonge, image via submission to City of Toronto

377 condominium units are proposed in a mix of 66 one-bedroom units, 44 one-bedroom+den units, 94 two-bedroom units, 135 two-bedroom+den units, 32 three-bedroom units, and 6 three-bedroom+den units.

Looking northwest to 2500 Yonge, image via submission to City of Toronto

Residents would have access to 766 m2 of indoor and 1,458 m2 of outdoor amenity space. On level 2, this includes a 1,127 m2 outdoor terrace on the north side of the building, connecting with a pair of indoor amenity spaces sized at 342 m2 and 338 m2. An additional 85 m2 indoor amenity space is proposed on the fourth level, connected to a 330 m2 outdoor amenity terrace.

Looking northeast to 2500 Yonge, image via submission to City of Toronto

A four-level underground garage containing a total of 323 parking spaces is proposed, accessed from Castlefield Avenue. 426 bicycle parking spaces are also proposed, to be housed in both the underground levels and at grade.

