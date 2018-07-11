| by Jack Landau |

TAS and Fiera Properties' new condominium development, The Keeley, is set to rise 12 storeys above Toronto's Downsview Park on Keele Street near Sheppard. Designed by Teeple Architects, the building offers 308 units, available in one-to-three-bedroom layouts between 389 ft² to 2,000 ft² in area. Last month we took a look at the amenities that will await residents of these suites; this month, we're returning for a look at the suites themselves.

The Keeley, image courtesy of TAS

Like the indoor amenity offerings, the suites at The Keeley feature interiors by TACT Architecture. Renderings of suite interiors depict a natural palette of materials that include stone and wood finishes. Standard features in the units include smooth-finish painted 8'6" ceilings, and the choice of designer-selected laminate flooring throughout main living areas.

Suite interior, The Keeley, image courtesy of TAS

Kitchens at The Keeley offer the choice of designer-selected stone countertops, 4" stone backsplashes, and cabinet finishes. All suite kitchens will feature stainless steel appliances including an electric smooth-top range, refrigerator/freezer, dishwasher, and a microwave with integrated hood fan. In addition to plenty of natural light from floor to ceiling windows, kitchens will also feature ceiling-mounted track lighting.

The Keeley model suite, image by Erik Rotter Photography

Bathrooms will offer the choice of designer-selected vanity with white integrated sink, full-height porcelain wall tiles for tub-surround and shower walls, and designer-selected porcelain floor tiles with 4" tile baseboards. Other bathroom features on offer include wall-mounted mirrors, soaker bathtubs, glass-framed shower enclosures, and high-efficiency toilets.

Bathroom, The Keeley, image courtesy of TAS

Units will benefit from a range of sustainability features including Integrated Energy Recovery Ventilators (ERVs), energy-efficient appliances, and water-efficient bathroom fixtures including high-efficiency toilets.

