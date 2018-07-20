| by Jack Landau |

Marketing of Plaza's Theatre District Residence has been underway since early this year, following the consolidation of two adjacent single-tower proposals at Widmer and Adelaide in Toronto's Entertainment District. The current plan consists of 48 and 49-storey Quadrangle-designed towers, both reaching heights of 157 metres (512 feet).

Theatre District Residence, image courtesy of Plaza

The project's towers are being marketed in separate phases, with the south tower at 8 Widmer Street being first. Of the 424 units planned for the first phase tower, only three layouts still remain available for purchase, each offering three bedrooms, with prices ranging from $1,040,000 to $1,325,000.

The smallest of the three remaining units is still quite generous in area by current Toronto standards. Located on the 15th floor, suite 1512 offers 842 ft2 of living space, as well as a large outdoor terrace with southwest exposures, priced at $1,300,000.

Layout 3-D1 (suite 1512) at Theatre District Residence, image courtesy of Plaza

Stepping up in size, suite 5003 is a three-bedroom unit on the 50th floor (marketing floor number, taking into account skipped numbers like "unlucky" 13), 855 ft2 in area. The layout offers northwest exposures, and is priced at $1,040,000.

Layout 3-E (suite 5003) at Theatre District Residence, image courtesy of Plaza

The largest remaining suite in Theatre District Residence's first phase is suite 1509, a 15th-floor suite, 1,142 ft2 in area. This three-bedroom layout offers southeast exposures toward the Financial District skyline, and is priced at $1,325,000.

Layout 3-G (suite 1509) at Theatre District Residence, image courtesy of Plaza

