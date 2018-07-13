| by Jack Landau |

Seven months since crews from Bird Construction mobilized at the site of Main and Main's Dundas & Aukland project beside Kipling subway and GO station, work is well underway. The 40-storey, Diamond Schmitt Architects-designed rental apartment tower is going up on the edge of Etobicoke's new downtown, on the west side of Toronto.

Looking east across the Dundas & Aukland site, image by Craig White

Crews have excavated down to a depth of four storeys, leaving just an earth ramp at the site's south end left to remove. The ramp currently allows machinery and personnel to access the base of the pit.

Looking southeast across the Dundas & Aukland site, image by Craig White

In the centre of the pit, a deeper cut marks the location where a crane base will soon be constructed. With a crane installed shortly thereafter, the access ramp can be removed, and forming for the tower's underground levels can start.

Future crane location evident at Dundas & Aukland site, image by Forum contributor drum118

Upon completion, the project will introduce 376 new rental apartments to the quickly intensifying area around Kipling station. Residents will have access to a wide selection of amenity spaces on the third floor of the podium, to include indoor spaces appointed by interior designers U31, and outdoor spaces with landscape architecture designed by SvN. A grocery store and over retailers are planned at ground level.

Dundas & Aukland, image via submission to City of Toronto

