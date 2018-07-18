| by Jack Landau |

Thirteen years and three phases into a five-phase revitalization, Toronto's Regent Park neighbourhood continues to transform with new residential growth as the 1940s-50s social housing project is reimagined and reintegrated into the wider street network of the area. Several projects are now under construction as part of the revitalization's third phase, and we are now learning details of the latest market condominium on tap for the neighbourhood, set to fill in one of the last remaining phase 3 lots.

Artworks site outlined in deep blue, image via Daniels/TCHC

Located at the northwest corner of River and Dundas streets along the eastern edge of the community, the project planned for the site known as Block 17S will soon hit the market as the Daniels Artworks Tower. The development by The Daniels Corporation consists of 11 and 33-storey towers rising from a shared block-long podium. The taller 33-storey tower is planned to launch this fall, offering 341 suites available in one-to-three-bedroom layouts, priced from the high $300,000s.

Daniels has begun to roll out marketing material for the Quadrangle-desgined brick and glass-faced project, including the selection of residential amenities, set to include a co-working space, an outdoor terrace, a kids’ zone, a party room, an arcade, a "mega gym", and a Crossfit amenity that integrates both indoor and outdoor spaces.

Daniels Artworks Tower, image courtesy of The Daniels Corporation

The Artworks site represents the last step in completing the street wall along Dundas Street East's stretch through the Regent Park neighbourhood, other than the Daniels' Regent Park presentation centre site in Phase One. The presentation centre is now being updated for the Artworks project's marketing rollout.

We will return as additional information about the project becomes available. In the meantime, you can review existing project facts and images by visiting our database file, linked below. Want to get involved in the discussion? Check out the associated Forum thread, or leave a comment in the field provided at the bottom of this page.