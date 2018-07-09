| by Jack Landau |

Majority believe Toronto streets aren’t safe for cyclists, poll finds; How Toronto missed out for now on one of the hottest concepts in transportation – integrated mobility; Former Toronto councillor Shelley Carroll running for her old job; and more news:

Majority believe Toronto streets aren’t safe for cyclists, poll finds (Toronto Star)

How Toronto missed out for now on one of the hottest concepts in transportation – integrated mobility (Globe and Mail)

Lost for words: One in every 20 Torontonians can’t speak English or French, study finds (Toronto Star)

Former Toronto councillor Shelley Carroll running for her old job (Inside Toronto)

Deadline looms for hundreds of asylum seekers temporarily housed in Toronto student residences (Globe and Mail)

Fire rips through 147-year-old building in Entertainment District (Toronto Star)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

Stantec Breaks Ground on 41-Storey Atelier in Dallas (Dallas)

Affordable Housing Project Proposed for Downtown Calgary (Calgary)

City Solicits Public Input to Guide Hawrelak Park Rehabilitation Plan (Edmonton)

Empire Landmark Hotel Undergoes Systematic Deconstruction (Vancouver)