| by Jack Landau |

Mayor’s affordable housing plan ‘missing the mark,’ advocates say; Bombardier Undermines Streetcar Credibility; Waterfront Toronto CEO Will Fleissig to step down; and more news:

Mayor’s affordable housing plan ‘missing the mark,’ advocates say (Toronto Star)

Bombardier Undermines Streetcar Credibility (Steve Munro)

Waterfront Toronto CEO Will Fleissig to step down (Metro News)

Toronto Waterfront Trail named after late councillor Ron Moeser (Inside Toronto)

Cancelling Bombardier streetcar order is not an option, TTC chair says (Toronto Star)

Justin Greaves’ Toronto: Exploring the R.C. Harris Water Treatment Plant (Inside Toronto)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

Yotel Brand Brings Residential Offering to the East Coast (Miami)

Kensington Manor to be Demolished by Year's End (Calgary)

Proposed Westmount Commercial Development Evokes the Past (Edmonton)

Scale Model Spotlights New Oxford Office Tower (Vancouver)