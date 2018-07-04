| by Jack Landau |

Toronto plans to test driverless vehicles for trips to and from transit stations; Mississauga updating cycling master plan; Most new TTC streetcars to be recalled to fix welding defect, Bombardier says; and more news:

Toronto plans to test driverless vehicles for trips to and from transit stations (Toronto Star)

A visit to the CBC archives, on the eve of destruction (Globe and Mail)

Mississauga updating cycling master plan (Toronto Star)

What we learned from the New Yorker’s profile of Andy Byford (Toronto Life)

Most new TTC streetcars to be recalled to fix welding defect, Bombardier says (Toronto Star)

Doug Ford to officially wind down green programs funded through cap-and-trade (Financial Post)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

