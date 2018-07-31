| by Jack Landau |

Flemingdon Park tenants plan to withhold cheques in rent hike protest; Will lower income voters get drowned out with fewer municipal wards?; Seth Rogen photo with TTC spokesman sparks partnership rumours; and more news:

Flemingdon Park tenants plan to withhold cheques in rent hike protest (Toronto Star)

Toronto council votes to call for referendum on provincial bill to slash number of councillors (National Post)

Will lower income voters get drowned out with fewer municipal wards? (Toronto Star)

Councillors, Ontario opposition attack Premier Doug Ford's Toronto council cuts (CBC News)

Seth Rogen photo with TTC spokesman sparks partnership rumours (Globe and Mail)

Council approves plan to buy North York house to save what may be Toronto’s oldest tree (Toronto Star)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

New Maple Leaf Lounge Due for Arrival at YYT (St. John's)

Underwood Tower Rising Fast in the Beltline (Calgary)

Crown Glazing Underway as JW Marriott Nears Completion (Edmonton)

Glazing Underway at Midtown Modern in Mount Pleasant (Vancouver)