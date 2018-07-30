| by Jack Landau |

TTC official raised red flags about Bombardier streetcar quality control; Toronto should take province to court over Ford’s plan to slash city council, David Miller says; Base jumper launches off Toronto construction crane; and more news:

TTC official raised red flags about Bombardier streetcar quality control (Toronto Star)

Base jumper launches off Toronto construction crane (CityNews)

Toronto should take province to court over Ford’s plan to slash city council, David Miller says (Toronto Star)

LORINC: Doug Ford’s Barbarians are at the gate (Spacing Toronto)

Ontario’s new elevator-access law seems to have broken down (Globe and Mail)

Ashbridge’s Bay wastewater treatment plant to be staging area for $400-million sewage and stormwater overflow tunnel (Toronto Star)

‘Undemocratic and unhelpful’: Doug Ford’s ‘dramatic’ decision to slash Toronto council dismays Hamilton mayor (National Post)

Nearly half of Torontonians oppose Ford’s plan to slash city council, poll finds (Toronto Star)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

600 James Street North Coming Soon to Hamilton Harbour (Hamilton)

Three-Tower Chinatown Project Updated With New Renderings (Calgary)

Stantec Tower Reaching Final Height (Edmonton)

Retail Still Pending as The Duke Reaches Completion (Vancouver)