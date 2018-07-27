| by Jack Landau |

Doug Ford to slash Toronto council by almost half ahead of fall election; TTC installing gates to block drivers from entering the Queens Quay tunnel; Toronto has lots of room to grow. It’s time to let that happen; and more news:

TTC installing gates to block drivers from entering the Queens Quay tunnel (Toronto Star)

Doug Ford to slash Toronto council by almost half ahead of fall election (Globe and Mail)

Toronto mayor to respond to reported Ontario government plan to nearly halve number of city councillors (CBC News)

York Region parent activists running for seats on school board (Toronto Star)

Toronto has lots of room to grow. It’s time to let that happen (Globe and Mail)

Directories at Cadillac Fairview malls have cameras inside (Toronto Star)

Wolf Point East on the Prowl in River North (Chicago)

Looking Back at Milano's Humble Roots (Vancouver)

A Look Back at The Concord in Eau Claire (Calgary)

Augustana Lutheran Church (Edmonton)