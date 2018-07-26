| by Jack Landau |

Warnings over Tory’s push for more mayoral power; Blayne Lastman, Mel’s son, decides he won’t run for mayor of Toronto; Eglinton-Lawrence Coun. Josh Colle won't seek re-election; and more news:

Warnings over Tory’s push for more mayoral power (Toronto Star)

TTC Launches the 900 Express Bus Network (Steve Munro)

Most TTC riders ‘satisfied’ with transit service, poll finds (Toronto Star)

Blayne Lastman, Mel’s son, decides he won’t run for mayor of Toronto (Globe and Mail)

Eglinton-Lawrence Coun. Josh Colle won't seek re-election (Inside Toronto)

Some Scarborough residents feeling ‘bullied’ over parking tickets, demand permit parking (Toronto Star)

