| by Jack Landau |

Toronto city council to consider investing in ‘gunshot detection technology'; City to oppose Queensway condo proposal due to height and site issues; Mount Dennis planning study underway in anticipation of development; and more news:

City to oppose Queensway condo proposal due to height and site issues (Inside Toronto)

Toronto city council to consider investing in ‘gunshot detection technology,’ ShotSpotter (National Post)

TTC Board Meeting July 10, 2018: Part II (Steve Munro)

Mount Dennis planning study underway in anticipation of development (Inside Toronto)

#DanforthStrong: Multiple memorials, fundraisers created in wake of Danforth shooting (Global News)

Danforth shootings leave some Torontonians wondering whether city 'unravelling' (CBC News)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

Cladding Continues at Hoxton Hotel (Chicago)

Demolition Underway at Future Site of 11th + 11th (Calgary)

Construction Begins at 121 West Near Edmonton's New Brewery District (Edmonton)

Cascade at the Pier Nearing Completion in North Vancouver (Vancouver)