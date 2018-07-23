| by Jack Landau |

28 per cent of Toronto households don’t have a car — including many suburban homes. Here’s how they make it work (Toronto Star)

Fairland Funhouse proposal divides Kensington Market community (Toronto Star)

Toronto seniors and students living together to save on rent, find 'family' (CTV News)

Lower Don construction can start before flood-protection is completed, province says (Toronto Star)

Renata Ford faces growing cash crunch as she pursues Premier Doug Ford in court, records show (CBC News)

Civil rights organization urges city hall to delay purchase of gunshot-location technology (Toronto Star)

Trinity on the Rise in La Défense (Paris)

Triomphe Continues its Ascent in Burnaby (Vancouver)

Cedar Shake Cladding Makes Its Debut as SWITCH|bloc Nears Completion (Calgary)

Stantec's Rise Brings New Views to Downtown Edmonton (Edmonton)