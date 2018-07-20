| by Jack Landau |

Former parking enforcement officer who became Twitter famous to run for council on a platform of road safety (Toronto Star)

Butterflies take flight in East York murals:Project aims to bring awareness about the importance of pollinators (Inside Toronto)

Meet Toronto’s tireless sidewalk defenders who help keep our city looking good (Toronto Star)

Toronto police to ask city to double public cameras, install gunshot detectors (Globe and Mail)

How hard would it be for Ontario to start allowing beer sales in convenience stores? (Toronto Life)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

20-22 George Street Continues to Rise in Downtown Hamilton (Hamilton)

Secular Shift at the Future Site of Avenue 33 in South Calgary (Calgary)

Life Before Fox Towers (Edmonton)

Laozi Mural Lost Amid Chinatown's Recent Redevelopment Plans (Vancouver)