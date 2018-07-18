| by Jack Landau |

5 streets where Toronto got it right; Hotel-to-condo developments are threatening Toronto’s convention business; Build more diverse housing options to meet demand, Ryerson action plan advises; and more news:

5 streets where Toronto got it right (Toronto Star)

Hotel-to-condo developments are threatening Toronto’s convention business: report (Globe and Mail)

Build more diverse housing options to meet demand, Ryerson action plan advises (Toronto Star)

New development breathing life into Toronto's St. Clair Gardens (Inside Toronto)

As #NearMissToronto picks up steam with cyclists and pedestrians on Twitter, we map your tweets of near death (Toronto Star)

What the Internet is saying about Toronto’s Banksy exhibit gone wrong (Toronto Life)

