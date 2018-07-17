| by Jack Landau |

Report shows more people biking to work in 7 suburban areas in Toronto (Toronto Star)

Micro Museums to celebrate history of Toronto's downtown Yonge Street (Inside Toronto)

Toronto’s 17% surge leads Canada’s biggest gain in home sales this year (Financial Post)

Sunnybrook receives $10M donation for new seniors' health centre (Inside Toronto)

Significant amount of water damage after fire at Toronto’s Old City Hall (Globe and Mail)

What's going on here? Mixed-use project proposed for The Stockyards (Inside Toronto)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

Cladding Work at 1101 S Wabash Nearing Completion (Chicago)

New Central Library Shines in Recent Photos (Calgary)

Augustana Ready to Rise in Downtown Edmonton (Edmonton)

Kensington Gardens' Spirals Bringing a Seussian Flair to the Kingsway (Vancouver)