Report shows more people biking to work in 7 suburban areas in Toronto (Toronto Star)
Micro Museums to celebrate history of Toronto's downtown Yonge Street (Inside Toronto)
Toronto’s 17% surge leads Canada’s biggest gain in home sales this year (Financial Post)
Sunnybrook receives $10M donation for new seniors' health centre (Inside Toronto)
Significant amount of water damage after fire at Toronto’s Old City Hall (Globe and Mail)
What's going on here? Mixed-use project proposed for The Stockyards (Inside Toronto)
Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:
Cladding Work at 1101 S Wabash Nearing Completion (Chicago)
New Central Library Shines in Recent Photos (Calgary)
Augustana Ready to Rise in Downtown Edmonton (Edmonton)
Kensington Gardens' Spirals Bringing a Seussian Flair to the Kingsway (Vancouver)