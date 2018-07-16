| by Jack Landau |

Scarborough sign undergoes 'critical structural changes'; Premier Doug Ford removes Ontario’s trade representative in Washington; Hamilton’s Pipeline Trail “liberated a past treasure”; and more news:

‘The Man Who Sold Parkdale’ campaign targets real estate agent over ‘displacement realty’ (Toronto Star)

Scarborough sign undergoes 'critical structural changes' (Inside Toronto)

Tenant involved in Parkdale rent strike served with eviction notices (Toronto Star)

Premier Doug Ford removes Ontario’s trade representative in Washington (Globe and Mail)

Hamilton’s Pipeline Trail “liberated a past treasure” (Toronto Star)

TTC Board Meeting July 10, 2018: Part I (Steve Munro)

