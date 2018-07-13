| by Jack Landau |

Metrolinx chair Rob Prichard steps down to give Doug Ford a chance to name replacement; Extension of Bloor St. bike lanes delayed by at least two years; Greater Toronto Area condo rental rates shoot up another 11.2 per cent; and more news:

Metrolinx chair Rob Prichard steps down to give Doug Ford a chance to name replacement (Globe and Mail)

Extension of Bloor St. bike lanes delayed by at least two years (Toronto Star)

Toronto's first First Nations Park plan to go before city (Inside Toronto)

GO Transit is going to the dogs sometimes … provided the hounds are on leashes (Toronto Star)

Greater Toronto Area condo rental rates shoot up another 11.2 per cent (Globe and Mail)

What to ask Toronto candidates about climate change (Inside Toronto)

Shawn Micallef: Toronto’s ravines provide an ideal place to escape the summer heat (Toronto Star)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

235-Metre Alvear Tower to Become Argentina's Tallest (Buenos Aires)

Brixton Flats Brings Bricks and Mortar Apartment Living to Chinatown (Vancouver)

ALT Hotel Looming Large in East Village (Calgary)

City to Host Drop-In Sessions for Downtown Public Places Plan (Edmonton)