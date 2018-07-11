| by Jack Landau |

New website lets you navigate the PATH on your phone; Advocates at East York rally call for more inexpensive housing; Bombardier executives met with skepticism as they apologize to TTC for latest issue with streetcar order; and more news:

Garron family donates $10-million to St. Joseph’s Health Centre in Toronto (Globe and Mail)

New website lets you navigate the PATH on your phone (Toronto Star)

Advocates at East York rally call for more inexpensive housing (Inside Toronto)

Bombardier executives met with skepticism as they apologize to TTC for latest issue with streetcar order (Globe and Mail)

Cyclists complain over garbage truck knocking over flexible posts in the Bloor bike line. The city says that’s by design (Toronto Star)

Challenges For TTC’s New CEO (Steve Munro)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

Telus Sky(line) Views From the 51st Floor (Calgary)

Lost in Space Special Exhibit Coming Soon to Muttart Conservatory (Edmonton)

Cladding Work Underway at NORR-Designed Opal in Cambie Village (Vancouver)