| by Jack Landau |

A new commercial and retail development is taking shape on Toronto's Bathurst Street between Dundas and College, as construction continues for RioCan REIT's Bathurst College Centre. We've been checking in on the 150,000 ft² Turner Fleischer Architects-designed project every few months, and much has been accomplished since our last update in April.

The building was constructed in two halves, with the north end's forming having just wrapped up at the time of our last update. Now, the south end is structurally complete as well, allowing the removal of the tower crane used during the forming process. A temporary hoist is being installed along the south face of the building, while the first signs of the south portion's cladding are now apparent.

Looking north to the Bathurst College Centre, image by Forum contributor Red Mars

Construction is much further along on the northern portion, which has been structurally complete since February. Brick and warehouse-style window installation are wrapping up on the main street wall over the north end's Bathurst frontage, with glazing in place for the recessed upper level.

Looking south to the Bathurst College Centre, image by Forum contributor Red Mars

The building is anticipating a Fall 2018 opening date. Whether that date applies to all or just a portion of the building is not yet clear. Upon completion, the Bathurst College Centre will add 80,000 ft² of retail and 70,000 ft² of office space to the area. Confirmed tenants within the development include Scotiabank, Winners, and Basil Box in the retail units, and the University Health Network in the office space above.

Bathurst College Centre, image courtesy of RioCan REIT

