| by Jack Landau |

With several Phase 3 projects currently underway as part of The Daniels Corporation and Toronto Community Housing Corporation's revitalization of the Regent Park neighbourhood, we have been paying close attention recently to one such development. DuEast Condominiums is bringing an 11 and 29-storey pair of Core Architects-designed buildings to the area's Dundas and Sumach intersection, with work active on the site since late 2017.

Daniels DuEast, image courtesy of The Daniels Corporation

Shoring continued into early 2018, followed by the start of excavation for the complex's three-level underground garage. The excavation was nearing completion at the end of June, when the pit had bottomed out and all that remained to excavate was a soil ramp in the pit's northeast corner. Another milestone was reached this week, when the first tower crane was installed at the west end of the pit.

Facing west across the DuEast site, image by Forum contributor Benito

The installation of the first crane marks the start of forming for the building's foundations and underground levels. The concrete base for the crane has been joined by the first rebar cages for the P3 level's support columns, as well as indentations for the foundations to the east.

Facing east across the DuEast site, image by Forum contributor skycandy

Forming of the underground will continue for the next few months until construction reaches grade, to be followed by the five-storey podium that will link the 29-storey, 318-unit condo tower to the west with the 11-storey, 119-unit boutique mid-rise to the east.

Facing west across the DuEast site, image by Forum contributor Benito

