| by Jack Landau |

Construction is wrapping up at the site of VHL Developments' Haven on the Bluffs, an 11-storey, Master Building Inc.-designed condominium development on the south side of Kingston Road, just east of Cliffside Drive, in Toronto's Cliffside neighbourhood. The development has been under construction since late 2015, and the latest photos of the project show that finishing touches are now being applied as predelivery inspections begin.

Haven on the Bluffs, image by Forum contributor willwu

The latest exterior photos show that the building's exterior—consisting of stucco and brick veneers surrounding punched windows framed in grey mullions—is practically fully installed. With the building now enclosed with cladding, finishing touches are adding to the exterior. At ground level, an illuminated sign proclaiming the building's address now greets the first residents, as installation of clear glass balcony guards continues for the levels above.

Haven on the Bluffs, image by Forum contributor willwu

Inside of the building, future residents are getting their first glimpse of suite interiors as pre-delivery inspections (PDIs) are conducted. The view below shows the interior finishes of one of the ground floor townhome suites, including stone countertops and stainless steel kitchen appliances.

Suite interior at Haven on the Bluffs, image by Forum contributor OneC

The completed development will soon bring 259 new residential units to the area, divided into a mix of 2 bachelor units, 78 one-bedroom units, 152 two-bedroom units, and 27 three-bedroom units. At street level, the townhome units will be joined by 9,343 ft² of street-fronting retail space along Kingston Road.

Haven on the Bluffs, image courtesy of VHL Developments

