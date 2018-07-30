| by Jack Landau |

It has been just over eight months since we reported on the start of construction for DundeeKilmer's Canary Block Condos, a 12-storey, KPMB Architects-designed condominium development on the north side of Front Street in Toronto's nascent Canary District. Since our initial update covering shoring activity back in November, crews excavated earth to make way for the site's two-level underground parking garage, installed a tower crane, and have now formed the bulk of the underground levels.

Construction at the site of Canary Block Condos, image by Forum contributor Benito

The newest photos from the site show that the final elements are taking shape for the P1 level, as well as the first signs of forming for the development's ground floor. At the west end of the site, forming continues for the final sections of the P1 parking level, as seen in the northeast-facing image above. To the east, forming is well underway for the ground floor. Initial concrete pouring for the ground level slab has been progressing throughout the month, with the view below showing a concrete pour from mid-July.

Construction at the site of Canary Block Condos, image by Forum contributor skycandy

Canary Block will bring 187 more condominium units to "Block 16" the burgeoning neighbourhood between Rollig Mills Road and Tannery Road, in a mix of 14 bachelor units, 100 one-bedroom units, 63 two-bedroom units, and 10 three-bedroom units. Most of these suites have been oriented in a north-south arrangement, offering residents the choice between skyline views of the city and intimate views of the emerging neighbourhood.

The project will complete the street wall on the north side of Front in the new neighbourhood, and will extend the retail-lined Front Street Promenade with a new 777 m² street fronting retail space, capable of being split into multiple smaller spaces. 202 bicycle parking spaces in Canary Block's underground levels will help promote cycling for building residents, in line with the neighbourhood's health-focused retailers and pedestrian-friendly streets.

Canary Block Condos, image courtesy of DundeeKilmer

Additional information and images can be found in our database file for the project, linked below. Want to get involved in the discussion? Check out the associated Forum thread, or leave a comment in the field provided at the bottom of this page.