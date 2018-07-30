| by Jack Landau |

The initial phases of Lash Group Of Companies' ME Living Condos are progressing at the Markham (M) and Ellesmere (E) intersection in Scarborough for which it is named. The Turner Fleischer Architects-designed community's first two towers now stand tall just south of the intersection, with a 28-storey tower now a few levels shy of its final height, and a 16-storey tower topped out.

Looking north to ME Living Condos, image by Forum contributor OneCity

The taller tower now stands above Markham Road, with forming currently underway for the 24th level. This marks a significant leap since our last update in October 2017, when forming had just begun for the towers' ground floors.

Cladding installation is now enclosing the lower levels of the two conjoined buildings, installed up to the fifth floor of the taller tower and 6th floor of the shorter tower. For the shorter tower, vertical strips of white precast concrete now frame a dark window wall cladding. The same window wall cladding is being used at the base of the taller tower, framed in black precast concrete.

Construction at ME Living Condos, image by Forum contributor OneCity

Once the site is built out, the ME Living community will contain a total of 7 buildings with heights between 4 and 34 storeys, containing just shy of 1,250 units across all buildings. The first two towers will be mirrored in height and design by the next phases, while a fifth tower is planned to reach 34 storeys to the south.

Construction at ME Living Condos, image by Forum contributor OneCity

