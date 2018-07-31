| by Jack Landau |

Toronto's Queen East area is a hotbed of development activity, with a trio of projects under construction currently, ranging from contextually-sensitive mid-rises to higher density master-planned blocks in the area between Logan Avenue and the Don Valley Parkway.

Two projects are now rising near the Queen and Logan intersection. On the south side of Queen, east of Logan, The Daniels Corporation's Logan Residences is now structurally complete and soon to be finished in exterior cladding. The six-storey, Giovanni A. Tassone Architects-designed development at 899 Queen East will bring 59 new condominium units to the area.

Construction at Logan Residences, image by Forum contributor Benito

The southwest corner of Queen and Logan is being redeveloped with a new seven-storey condominium from Harhay Developments. The OFFICEArchitecture-designed 875 Queen Street now rises three storeys above Queen Street roughly one year since a tower crane was installed and below-grade forming commenced. The project will add another 122 condominium units to the area.

Construction at 875 Queen East, image by Forum contributor Benito

Continuing west, a pair of smaller-scale developments are still working their way through the planning and approvals process. A five-storey, rental apartment building by Percy Ellis and designed by Brander Architects Inc. is proposed at 8 De Grassi Street, and a 5-storey mixed-use building containing commercial uses on the ground floor and 29 residential units above is proposed at 763 Queen Street East by KAVE Architects.

763 Queen Street East (top) and 8 De Grassi (bottom), images via submission to City of Toronto

Further west—just past Broadview—is the largest active construction project in the area. Riverside Square, a multi-phase, mixed-use development developed by Streetcar and Dream Unlimited, is designed by RAW and Giannone Petricone Associates and. The project's first phase is making swift progress, with 20- and 14-storey residential tower topped out and partially clad, and forming progressing for additional buildings. Phase one will also include car dealerships overlooking Eastern Avenue and the Don Valley Parkway.

Construction at Riverside Square, image by Forum contributor Benito

