| by Nicholas Del Prete |

With a visit to The Market Gallery—which animates the second floor of the South St. Lawrence Market—visitors can explore a new exhibit highlighting Toronto's cycling history. Called "Bike City: How industry, advocacy and infrastructure shaped Toronto's cycling culture", the exhibit is open until November 17th of this year.

Bike City, Image Courtesy of Market Gallery Toronto

"More than 60 per cent of Toronto households have at least one bicycle, so sharing the road has been part of Toronto life for generations," said Councillor Michael Thompson (Ward 37 Scarborough Centre), Chair of the Economic Development Committee. "This exhibit unwraps Toronto's long cycling history and reveals the bicycle's role in shaping our city."

Bike City presents the story of the bicycle and its impact on Toronto's past, present and future as the exhibit will showcase 13 Toronto-made bicycles, along with archival photographs, early advertisements and artifacts from private and public collections. There are three illustrated timelines which outline the history and development of Toronto's bike industry, its bike infrastructure, and the many different ways the bike has been used in the city.

in addition, Toronto bike success stories are also explored at the gallery, including the accomplishments of Toronto cycling racer Nora Young (as told in a short film) and how the City of Toronto's ubiquitous Bicycle Locking Ring and Post was created and used by cities around the world.

Toronto's Ubiquitous Bicycle Locking Ring and Post, Image Courtesy of the Toronto Star

While recent weeks have been marked by several cycling tragedies on Toronto roads, and cycling advocates are calling for a more serious commitment to Vision Zero, there are some notable current and recent cycling infrastructure projects throughout Toronto, including these from a City list:

Over the past few months, Toronto has also increased maintenance on bike-lanes across the City. This includes repainting, additional sweeping of bike lanes, a focus on filling potholes in bike lanes, and adjusting catch basins in and around bike lanes to ensure a smoother roadway surface. For a list of planned and already-completed maintenance, please click here.

For more information on Cycling in Toronto click here, or if located in Toronto, dial 311. To view the Toronto Cycling Network Map please click here.

Proposed Re-Configuration of Adelaide Street, Image via Submission to The City of Toronto

Located on the second floor of the South St. Lawrence Market at 95 Front Street East, the gallery is open Tuesday to Thursday and Saturday from 10 AM to 4 PM, Friday from 10 AM to 6 PM, and is closed Sunday, Monday, and holidays. Admission fees are required upon entry, but children under the age of 4 are free. For more information on current and upcoming exhibits at Market Gallery, admission rates, directions, etcetera, please click here.