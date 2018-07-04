With a visit to The Market Gallery—which animates the second floor of the South St. Lawrence Market—visitors can explore a new exhibit highlighting Toronto's cycling history. Called "Bike City: How industry, advocacy and infrastructure shaped Toronto's cycling culture", the exhibit is open until November 17th of this year.
Bike City, Image Courtesy of Market Gallery Toronto
"More than 60 per cent of Toronto households have at least one bicycle, so sharing the road has been part of Toronto life for generations," said Councillor Michael Thompson (Ward 37 Scarborough Centre), Chair of the Economic Development Committee. "This exhibit unwraps Toronto's long cycling history and reveals the bicycle's role in shaping our city."
Bike City presents the story of the bicycle and its impact on Toronto's past, present and future as the exhibit will showcase 13 Toronto-made bicycles, along with archival photographs, early advertisements and artifacts from private and public collections. There are three illustrated timelines which outline the history and development of Toronto's bike industry, its bike infrastructure, and the many different ways the bike has been used in the city.
in addition, Toronto bike success stories are also explored at the gallery, including the accomplishments of Toronto cycling racer Nora Young (as told in a short film) and how the City of Toronto's ubiquitous Bicycle Locking Ring and Post was created and used by cities around the world.
Toronto's Ubiquitous Bicycle Locking Ring and Post, Image Courtesy of the Toronto Star
While recent weeks have been marked by several cycling tragedies on Toronto roads, and cycling advocates are calling for a more serious commitment to Vision Zero, there are some notable current and recent cycling infrastructure projects throughout Toronto, including these from a City list:
- Bloor Street Bike Lanes This pilot project has allowed the City to demonstrate and study the impacts and benefits of bike lanes on Bloor Street.
- Cycling Wayfinding Signs which will work to help connect the cycling network and direct cyclists to key destinations, parks, roads and trails.
- Denison Ave. & Bellevue Ave. cycle track
- Dowling Ave. & Beaty Ave. cycle track
- Richmond-Adelaide Cycle Track Study, Including Peter & Simcoe Streets After installation of this Pilot Project in 2016, the cycle tracks on Richmond Street and Adelaide Street have become the highest volume cycling facilities in the City of Toronto. The cycle tracks will continue to be monitored and have the potential to become permanent.
- King-Liberty Pedestrian Cycle Bridge
- Lake Shore Cycle Track
- York University and Downsview Cycling Connections Bike connections to Downsview Park, The Black Creek Ravine System, as well as major transit stops and stations.
- Over the past few months, Toronto has also increased maintenance on bike-lanes across the City. This includes repainting, additional sweeping of bike lanes, a focus on filling potholes in bike lanes, and adjusting catch basins in and around bike lanes to ensure a smoother roadway surface. For a list of planned and already-completed maintenance, please click here.
For more information on Cycling in Toronto click here, or if located in Toronto, dial 311. To view the Toronto Cycling Network Map please click here.
Proposed Re-Configuration of Adelaide Street, Image via Submission to The City of Toronto
Located on the second floor of the South St. Lawrence Market at 95 Front Street East, the gallery is open Tuesday to Thursday and Saturday from 10 AM to 4 PM, Friday from 10 AM to 6 PM, and is closed Sunday, Monday, and holidays. Admission fees are required upon entry, but children under the age of 4 are free. For more information on current and upcoming exhibits at Market Gallery, admission rates, directions, etcetera, please click here.