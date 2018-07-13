| by Jack Landau |

Closing in on three years since construction began for Amexon Development Corporation's unique Residences of 488 University Avenue, the new Core Architects-designed condominium development is now quickly ascending above Toronto's University and Dundas intersection. The residential development's 37 residential levels are being constructed atop an existing 18-storey office building, which had a specialized structural system added by engineers Sigmund Soudack & Associates to support the new load.

Looking northwest to Residences of 488 University Avenue, image by Forum contributor Red Mars

When we last checked in on the project in April, the residential component had risen 9 levels above the reinforced office tower. Forming has since brought the tower up another nine storeys in height, with 18 of the 37 residential floors now in place above the 1968-built office building.

Looking northeast to Residences of 488 University Avenue, image by Forum contributor Red Mars

Cladding installation has also made swift progress in the last three months. The double-height level below the transfer slab—it transfers the weight of the new levels from the centre of the tower to the new perimeter bracing system, and down to the foundations below—is now largely enclosed with curtainwall glazing. Above, window wall cladding now encloses the first 9 residential levels.

Upper levels of Residences of 488 University Avenue, image by Forum contributor Napalm Frog

Upon completion, the 55-storey tower will reach a height of 207 metres, adding 453 new homes at St. Patrick subway station. The station itself with get a new enclosed entrance within the building's expanded lobby atrium.

Residences of 488 University Avenue, image courtesy of Amexon

