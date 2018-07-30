| by Jack Landau |

Forming has come to the end for the first high-rise tower constructed in Toronto's Weston Village area in decades, with the recent topping out of 22 John Street, just northeast of Weston Road and Lawrence Avenue West. A partnership between the Rockport Group, the City of Toronto, Toronto Parking Authority (TPA), and Artscape, the project contains several elements including public space and a new Creative Cultural Hub, surrounding a new 30-storey rental tower designed by Graziani + Corazza Architects.

30-storey rental tower at 22 John Street, image by Forum contributor drum118

The latest photos of the site show the final form of the complex, if not its final look, as there is still much work o be done on the cladding. The podium—ranging between five and eight storeys—is now practically fully enclosed, but wth many more precast panels with brick finishes still to be applied.

30-storey rental tower at 22 John Street, image by Forum contributor drum118

Above, window wall cladding seals off a large portion of the tower, while accompanying finishes begin to materialize. Balcony slab undersides are being given a coat of white paint, which will factor into the tower's look in views from street level. A couple floors above the podium, the first balcony cladding—likely test panels—have been installed, in the form of white perforated metal screens.

Balcony cladding, 30-storey rental tower at 22 John Street, image by Forum contributor drum118

Norhwest of the tower, the base of an adjacent rental apartment tower at 33 King Street is being modified to contain the new 762 m2 Artscape Weston Hub, a venue for public arts programming and space for not-for-profit arts, cultural and community organizations. Brick cladding of the ground levels has been removed and replaced with new glazing, opening up views from the space to a future public square at the site's interior. The revitalized base of 33 King will also house 26 live-work units targeted for artists with families, and a new 3,897 square metre self-storage facility.

Glazing at the base of 33 King Street, image by Forum contributor drum118

We will keep you updated as construction progresses on the project. In the meantime, you get more details of the development in our database file for 22 John, linked below.