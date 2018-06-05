| by Jack Landau |

Toronto's Bloor-Yorkville neighbourhood is becoming increasingly dense with tall condos as more buildings go up, and now activity has begun for Great Gulf and Phantom Developments' Eight Cumberland. Interior demolition and clearance of buildings on the site of the 51-storey architectsAlliance-designed tower has been under way for a few months now. Now wth exterior demolition, the work has become more evident to passersby.

Demolition on Cumberland Street, May 25th, image by Forum contributor Benito

The first signs of interior demolition were spotted back in March along the site's Yonge Street frontage, where a row of heritage storefronts will anchor the new tower in with the built form on Yonge. By mid-May, structural demolition had begun around the corner at 6-8 Cumberland Street, with the above-grade phase of the teardown wrapping up by the start of June.

6-8 Cumberland cleared on June 1st, image by Forum contributor Benito

To the east of the freshly demolished properties, a low-rise extension of the Yonge Street heritage buildings fronting onto Cumberland Street is next on the chopping block. While connected to the storefront facades and interior demising walls that will be preserved and incorporated into the new development, this frontage has little heritage value in its current form.

Once demolition of the remaining structures is completed and basement levels are backfilled, we can expect to see shoring and excavation, followed by the start of forming. Once complete, the tower will stand at a height of approximately 170 metres, and add 371 new condominium units to one of the city's most densely populated neighbourhoods.

Eight Cumberland, image courtesy of Great Gulf/Phantom

