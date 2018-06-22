| by Craig White |

In recent years as development land has become harder to come by in Downtown Toronto, infill redevelopment of tight lots has come to the fore. LuCliff Place, a modernist slab tower at 700 Bay and 77 Gerrard, is one such site. 700 Bay has a wide range of uses, with retail at ground level, offices at the east end of the 24-storey building, and rental apartments in the centre of the block.

Southwest facing view of 700 Bay upon completion, image courtesy of Quadrangle

The west end of the site was only two-storeys tall, so owner KingSett Capital hired Quadrangle to design a 32-storey addition of new residences there, and at the same time add 6 more storeys atop the existing structure. Work began on the site in 2017, removing the two-storey westerly extension of the complex. As we reported in May of this year, all five levels of below-grade parking beneath the addition’s footprint had been fully demolished. A crane is now installed at the bottom of that area, ready to help build the west extension of the complex.

Aerial view of the work continuing on the western extension of the building, image courtesy of Philip Ostrowski

Now, work is also starting for the upper storey additions to the structure. To build up top, another crane is needed, so a potable crane was brought in a week ago to hoist sections of the second crane to the top of the building.

A portable crane is positioned across from 700 Bay to host crane sections to the roof, image courtesy of Philip Ostrowski

With the portable crane in place at Elizabeth and Gerrard streets, it was raised high into the sky.

Partially erected below-grade crane, image courtesy of Philip Ostrowski

The crane on the roof was installed atop a steel frame designed to spread its weight.

Assembly of the crane atop existing building, image courtesy of Philip Ostrowski

Taken from the windows of the adjacent Sick Kids Research Tower, the photos show the gradual assembly of the upper crane. Above and below, components of the mast are delivered and secured together.

Components of mast are assembled, image courtesy of Philip Ostrowski

After the mast sections were assembled, it was time to start of the horizontal portions of the crane, with the counterbalance being installed at the back of the crane first.

The counterbalance is the first section of the boom to be added, image courtesy of Philip Ostrowski

Below, the crane's boom is hosted into place at the end of the process.

The second crane being completed atop the existing building, image courtesy of Philip Ostrowski

We will continue to watch this rather unique construction project grow.