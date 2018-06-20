| by Jack Landau |

Just north of the Yonge and Davisville intersection in Midtown Toronto, the early stages of construction are progressing swiftly for Mattamy Homes and Biddington Group's J. Davis House. Activity at the site of the 9-storey, Graziani + Corazza Architects-designed condominium development has been ongoing since site clearing began late in 2017.

Facing north across the J. Davis House site, image by Forum contributor drum118

Shoring began early this year, and by March, excavation of the site's two-level, underground parking garage had begun. By the end of May, excavation continued on the north half of the site, while digging had bottomed out two levels deep at the site's south end, allowing for the installation of a tower crane. In the weeks following the crane installation, much of the remaining excavation has wrapped up at the north end, and forming is now well underway.

Forming at the north end of the J. Davis House site, image by Forum contributor drum118

The first walls and columns are now apparent for the P2 level's south end, including the first elements of a spiral ramp serving the garage, foundation walls, and support columns. With large sections of the north end now bottomed out, forming will begin shortly for the rest of the building's P2 level.

North end of the J. Davis House site, image by Forum contributor drum118

Upon completion, the building will introduce new residential density to Yonge Street, with 185 condominium units and 33 rental replacement units. 1,205 m² of retail space along Yonge in configured to handle as many as a dozen units, depending on how much space each retailer takes.

J. Davis House, image courtesy of Mattamy/Biddington

