| by Jack Landau |

A new podcast from the ULI (Urban Land Institute) Toronto offers insight into the minds of movers and shakers in the city building industries. Hosted by Jeremy Warson, Director of Development Planning at Infrastructure Ontario, the new Electric Cities podcast brings on big industry names in each episode to discuss a different aspect of land development and planning across the Greater Toronto Region.

Toronto skyline, image by Forum contributor Jasonzed

Nine episodes of the podcast are already available on Apple Podcasts and Soundcloud, covering a range of topics including the local condominium and office markets, landscape architecture, community outreach, and urban planning.

The latest episode is titled ”Architecture in Toronto - Trends and Challenges,“ featuring Richard Witt, Executive Principal at Quadrangle. This episode discusses the design of the various new buildings adding to the city skyline, as well as touching on some of the issues architecture firms face in trying to balance the interests of their clients, the city, and the public. Of note in the episode, host Jeremy Warson mentions that he is a regular visitor to UrbanToronto as a way to stay up to date on new development in Toronto!

Speakers featured in the 9 episodes of ULI Toronto's Electric Cities Podcast, images courtesy of ULI Toronto

The Electric Cities Podcast will be releasing new episodes throughout the year, and you can subscribe by visiting the podcast's site.

