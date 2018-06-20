| by Jack Landau |

Toronto's Yonge and Eglinton area is among the fastest growing parts of the city, with several high-rise projects in various stages of planning, approvals, and construction. Among the many projects already underway in the area, two new residential developments will soon bring a combined three towers to the intersection of Soudan and Lillian, a short distance south of Eglinton and east of Yonge.

On the northwest corner of the intersection, construction has now risen above grade on the Lillian Park project by Shiplake and Collecdev. Designed by Kohn Shnier Architects with SMV Architects and Rafael + Bigauskas Architects, the tower-in-the-park intensification project will introduce a pair of 24 and 26-storey towers to a site already occupied by a slab-style apartment tower.

West-facing panorama of the Lillian Park site, image by Forum contributor drum118

When we last checked in on construction back in February, crews were in the process of forming the south extension to the site's existing underground garage, increasing capacity to serve the new towers. In the months since, the remainder of the underground has been formed and work has now moved above grade, revealing angled V-shaped columns along the ground floor.

Lillian Park viewed from Dunfield Ave, image by Forum contributor drum118

The completed project will bring 564 additional rental suites to the site.

Lillian Park, image courtesy of Shiplake/Collecdev

At the same time, on the east side of Lillian Street, excavation is in full swing for Distinction Condos by the Lash Group Of Companies. Shoring for the 19-storey, Giannone Petricone Associates-designed condominium development wrapped up in mid-May, and in the weeks since, excavation has dug down several feet below grade.

Facing south over the Distinction site, image by Forum contributor drum118

In one corner of the excavation, a horizontal drilling rig is now installing tiebacks to anchor the site's shoring walls to the surrounding earth. Dewatering equipment in the form of a network of pipes around the site's perimeter can also be seen in use. Excavation will continue for several more weeks as crews dig down to a depth of four storeys.

Tieback drilling rig working at the Distinction site, image by Forum contributor drum118

Upon completion, Distinction Condos will add another 160 new condominium units to the Yonge and Eglinton neighbourhood.

Distinction Condos, image courtesy of Lash Group

Additional information and images can be found in our database files for the two projects, linked below. Want to get involved in the discussion? Check out the associated Forum threads, or leave a comment in the field provided at the bottom of this page.