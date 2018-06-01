| by Jack Landau |

With another busy month of city-building, transportation, and real estate talk now behind us, we round up May 2018's hottest stories, projects, and Forum discussions.

Our Top Ten News Stories

1. Doors Open Toronto 2018: Classics to See this Weekend

Banner for this year's Doors Open Toronto, Image courtesy of Doors Open Toronto

Excitement over the return of the annual Doors Open Toronto festival brought a preview article for the event to the top spot for May. This article managed to outperform heavy-hitters like a story covering the start of excavation for The One, which will temporarily hold the crown of Canada's tallest building, and news of a 54-storey condo tower proposed atop a University Avenue heritage building.

2. The One: Excavation Begins for Canada's Tallest Building

3. 54-Storey Condo Proposal at 250 University Heritage Building

4. $1.5 Billion M City Community Breaks Ground in Mississauga

5. Contract Awarded for Building Finch West LRT Line

6. Dream Office REIT Proposes 52 Storeys at 250 Dundas West

7. CIBC Square Development Progressing Beside Union Station

8. King Street Public Space Design Competition Winners Announced

9. Design Review Panel: Redesigned 2 Carlton Asks Big, Gives Little

10. New Land Formed as Port Lands Lakefilling Project Continues

Our Top Ten Database Files

1. The One

The One, image courtesy of Mizrahi Developments

New excavation activity for Mizrahi's The One brought the supertall luxury condo tower's database file to the top spot for the month. Similarly, excavation and the start of forming at The Well—Toronto's largest construction site—generated plenty of attention, with the project taking the #2 spot for June.

2. The Well

3. Sugar Wharf Condominiums, Phase 1

4. Pinnacle One Yonge

5. CIBC Square

6. Aqualuna at Bayside

7. 100 Queens Quay at Sugar Wharf

8. 1 Yorkville

9. Lower Don Lands Redevelopment

10. M2M Condos

Our Top Ten Forum Threads

1. Union Station Revitalization

Front Street moat at Union Station, image by Forum contributor mdrejhon

Ongoing construction activity for Union Station's revitalization brought the project's Forum thread to our top spot for May. Just across Bay Street to the southeast, construction at the massive CIBC Square site had the project's thread in second place for the month, as work begins on the office tower's ground floor.

2. CIBC Square

3. Pinnacle One Yonge

4. The One

5. Massey Tower

6. 1 Yorkville

7. Residences of 488 University Avenue

8. YC Condos

9. Ten York Street Condos

10. Mirvish+Gehry Toronto

