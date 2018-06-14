| by Jack Landau |

This week’s Throwback Thursday takes us five years back to 2013 for a view of Tridel and Hines’ at-the-time featureless Bayside community on Toronto’s waterfront, as construction was just getting going on the community’s presentation centre, now located near where Queens Quay meets Parliament Street. Over the years that have followed, the gradual realization of this community is just now beginning to bring residents to this formerly industrial stretch of waterfront.

Looking southwest to the site of the Bayside community, April 2013, image by Forum contributor Razz

Fast forward to May of this year, first phase Aqualina is now complete and occupied at the far right of the image below, while second phase Aquavista is structurally complete and now in the process of being enclosed with cladding. To the east of Aquavista, work recently began for the third phase of Bayside called Aquabella, while site preparation is getting going for fourth phase Aqualuna.

Looking southwest to the Bayside community, May 2018, image by Forum contributor Razz

