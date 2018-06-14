| by Jack Landau |

In mid-April, we took an in-depth look at the four shortlisted finalists in a design competition to redevelop Pier 8 on Hamilton's waterfront. The four teams of developers and architects were competing to win the commission for the 5.24-hectare redevelopment, set to include new condominiums, affordable housing, and public infrastructure upgrades.

Waterfront Shores Aerial, image via CNW Group/Waterfront Shores Corporation

Yesterday, it was officially announced that the Waterfront Shores Corporation team has been selected as the Preferred Proponent for the large-scale project, consisting of developers Cityzen Development Group and Fernbrook Homes, architects KPMB, superkül, Omar Gandhi, and GH3, contractor GFL Environmental, and asset managers Greybrook Realty Partners Inc. Other teams included GulfDream (Great Gulf and Dream Unlimited) with a design by Hariri Pontarini Architects and McCallum Sather Architects, an architectsAlliance-designed plan from Tridel, and a team consisting of developers Urban Capital Property Group, Milborne Group, and Core Urban Inc., with architecture by Saucier + Perrotte, RAW Design, and Public Work.

Birds-eye view of Pier 8, image via City of Hamilton

"We are honoured and excited to have been selected and look forward to bringing revitalization to Hamilton's Waterfront" reads a statement from Cityzen Development President, Sam Crignano. "This puts into motion a major development to turn Hamilton's West Harbour into what its Mayor, Fred Eisenberger, calls a 'waterfront jewel.'"

Looking along waterfront at Pier 8, image via City of Hamilton

The winning bid would build out the site with residential, commercial, and institutional space spread across nine development blocks. 20 new buildings would support almost 1,300 new residential units, including 65 homes to be administered as affordable housing by Habitat for Humanity Hamilton. The plan targets LEED Gold certification in addition to WELL certification, a relatively new building standard focused on the health and wellness of building occupants.

Looking along pedestrian walkway at Pier 8, image via City of Hamilton

"Having grown up in Hamilton, I'm extremely excited to be part of this incredible development," reads a statement from Bruce Kuwabara, Partner at KPMB Architects. "At Pier 8, we'll be creating a series of modern and progressive buildings in a diverse and walkable neighbourhood that is the future of urban living. It will celebrate Hamilton's industrial roots and embrace its future of culture and creativity."

You can learn more by visiting our database file for the project, linked below. Want to get involved in the discussion? Check out the associated Forum thread, or leave a comment in the field provided at the bottom of this page.