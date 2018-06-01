| by Louis-Thomas Kelly |

On the northwest corner of Bloor Street West and Madison Avenue is the site of 316 Bloor West. The mixed-use development will rise 29 storeys on the south edge of The Annex and will provide new residential and retail space, densifying this block at a busy Toronto subway station. Once plans are approved by the city, the project will replace a three-and-a-half-storey office building currently on the site.

Map of the site and surroundings of 316 Bloor West, image retrieved via Google Maps

Following an Ontario Municipal Board (OMB)-mediated settlement between State Building Group and the City of Toronto which sorted out the zoning for the redevelopment, State is now seeking Site Plan Approval. In 2015, State first submitted a proposal to the city seeking to construct a 42-storey, 533-residential unit tower on the site. At the time of initial submission many concerns were raised by local residents' associations and the municipal government regarding the height, the massing, and the impact of the tower on the local context.

Northeast facing view of 316 Bloor West from Spadina/Bloor, image retrieved via submission to City of Toronto

The revised proposal responds to agreements regarding: limiting the building height to a maximum 98 meters tall, a maximum tower floor plate of *795 m² above the 8th storey, a minimum 1,011 m² of indoor and 363 m² of outdoor amenity space, and a minimum of 30% two or three-bedroom residential units.

*Typical Toronto condo towers are restricted to 750 m² floor plates.

Northwest facing Bloor Street Frontage, image retrieved via submission to the City of Toronto

According to Kirkor Architects' plans, the building's total gross floor area will be 22,163 m², of which 250 m² is allocated for commercial use at grade. The proposal’s 286 residential units will consist of 22 studios, 8 one-bedrooms, 234 two-bedrooms, and 22 three-bedroom units. Due to its proximity to underground streetcar and subway tunnels, the project’s below-grade potential is constrained. As a result, the garage will be limited to 43 parking spaces for both residential and visitor use, dispersed over three below-grade floors. The building will provide residents and visitors with a second-floor bike storage, containing the majority of the site’s 294 bike parking spots.

View of 316 Bloor West facing south on Madison Ave, image retrieved via submission to the City of Toronto

Residents will have access to 1,207 m² of amenity space. The entire 7th floor will be dedicated to both indoor and outdoor amenities, while more interior and exterior amenity space will be found on the mechanical penthouse level above the 29th floor.

Additional information and images can be found in our database file for the project, linked below. Want to get involved in the discussion? Check out the associated Forum thread, or leave a comment in the field provided at the bottom of this page.